Austrian Airlines offering Vienna–Yerevan Flight Pass

PanARMENIAN.Net - Austrian Airlines has unveiled the Flight Pass which offers ten flights to 60 European destination, including the Armenian capital of Yerevan, for a fixed fare.

The Flight Pass comes in two forms: the Europe Pass and the City Pass.

With the new Europe Pass, you can now book ten flights for a fixed fare and take off to over any of the 60 destinations available. The Europe Pass allows a maximum of two round-trips to the same destination, the carrier said on a dedicated website.

The City Pass, or the ten-trip ticket to Europe, enables you to book ten flights to one and the same European destination of your choice for a fixed fare. The airline says the City Pass is ideal for travelers who commute between two cities.

The Europe Pass is available starting at €799, and while prices for the City Pass begin at €499, one for Yerevan starts at €2,219 as of Monday, December 23.

The 10 one-way tickets are non-changeable, non-refundable and include hand luggage only.