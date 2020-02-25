Armenia Airways limiting flights to Iran
February 25, 2020 - 14:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia Airways will be limiting flights to Iran due to a novel coronavirus that is spreading in the Islamic Republic in recent weeks.
The carrier cited the Armenian government's decision to partially restrict flights from the country to Iran as part of preventive measures to counter the virus.
"We would like to inform you that our flights will be operated on Wednesday and Friday this week," the airline said on Monday, February 24 evening.
"With these two flights, Iranian citizens will fly from Armenia to Iran, meanwhile, Armenian citizens and holders of Armenian residency status will fly from Iran to Armenia."
