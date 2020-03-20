Armenian citizen infected with coronavirus traveled to Russia
March 20, 2020 - 16:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The young man who arrived in Russia from Armenia and was confirmed to have contracted coronavirus is a citizen of Armenia, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said Friday, March 20.
According to information provided by the Armenian Embassy in Russia, the person left for Russia on March 11.
Armenian Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan told PanARMENIAN.Net that the man had been exposed to a person carrying the virus when still in Armenia.
Health authorities said the circle of contacts of the patient in the territory of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai has already been identified, and everyone who has been exposed to the person carrying the virus has been isolated. The infected person is reportedly receiving inpatient treatment at a Sochi hospital.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has grown by 14 overnight to reach 136 as of Friday, March 20 morning․ The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country. So far, one person has recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.
