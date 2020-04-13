Coronavirus outbreak: Armenia lifts all media restrictions
April 13, 2020 - 13:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian government on Monday, April 13 decided to lift media restrictions imposed in the country as part of the state of emergency declared to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The initial version of the decree approved in mid-March forbade the media from publishing news on Covid-19 in Armenia from sources other than those released by official government sources.
The decision was changed on March 24 to allow media outlets to use sources such as international organizations and news agencies to cover the spread of the virus in countries other than Armenia but demanded that the name of the source be mentioned in the title of the story. Information concerning the outbreak in Armenia though would still have to be from official sources.
All the restrictions were removed at the government meeting on Monday.
The country also extended the month-long state of emergency first declared on March 16.
