Woman with positive Covid-19 test gives birth in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - A pregnant woman who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has given birth to a child in Armenia, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Facebook.

"Fortunately, thanks to the professionalism of our doctors, both the child and the mother feel well," Torosyan wrote on Friday, April 17.

Both the mother and the baby will watched by doctors for 14 days.

The woman's second test performed after labor returned negative, while the child will be tested for Covid-19 on Friday, the Health Minister said.