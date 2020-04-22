Armenia's daily Covid-19 cases climbing closer to all-time high
April 22, 2020 - 15:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia on Wednesday, April 22 reported the highest one-day increase in the number of coronavirus cases since April 2.
72 new infections were announced on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1401. 62 cases were registered the day before.
The biggest number of new infections were announced on April 1 when 92 new carriers of the virus were identified. Cases began to decline after that, dropping to as low as 11 cases on April 5 and 16 cases on April 9.
In recent weeks, quarantine has been poorly observed in Armenia, which might have caused the jump in the number of new carriers. Many ignore the demand to practice social distancing and self-isolate both in Yerevan and the provinces.
Despite calls from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Health Minister Arsen Torosyan to stay at home, some streets of the capital are again crowded.
Most estimates of the incubation period for COVID-19 range from 1-14 days, most commonly around five days.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency by 30 days until May 14.
So far, 1473 people have tested positive for Covid-19, 633 people have recovered, 14 have died in the country.
