Armenia coronavirus infections reach 2273
May 2, 2020 - 11:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 125 to reach 2273 on Saturday, May 2 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 33 more people have recovered from the disease. in the country.
23142 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.
So far, 1010 people have recovered, 33 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while three others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
