Over 40 residents of Yerevan nursing home test positive for Covid-19
May 16, 2020 - 17:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 40 residents of a nursing home in Yerevan and several staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan said on Facebook Saturday, May 16.
"This is a dangerous source of spread of the disease, given the age of the patients and the chronic diseases they have," Nikoghosyan said.
The spokeswoman said that while doctors are now taking care of all the newly infected people in the nursing facility , they will be gradually hospitalized to organize a proper treatment for them.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 239 to reach 4283 on Saturday. So far, 1791 people have recovered, 55 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 22 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
