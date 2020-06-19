Armenia: Coronavirus cases grow by 459 in past 24 hours

Armenia: Coronavirus cases grow by 459 in past 24 hours
June 19, 2020 - 10:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 459 to reach 19,157 on Friday, June 19 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 706 more people have recovered, 10 patients have died from Covid-19, while nine others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

91,943 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 8,266 people have recovered, 319 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 110 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

 Top stories
RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Armenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospitalArmenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospital
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
U.S. State Dept.: Armenia, Azerbaijan have more IFVs than they're supposed to
Armenia: Pashinyan says parliament clash is "a despicable provocation"
Covid-19 aid: Armenia distributes $120m among 1/3 of population
Armenia's coronavirus cases climb to reach 11,817
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Brazil nearing 1 million coronavirus cases The health ministry reported another 22,765 new cases, bringing its total number of cases to 978,142.
Van Gogh-Gauguin letter describing brothel visits sells for €210,000 The letter was bought by the Vincent van Gogh Foundation which will display it in its museum in Amsterdam.
China reports 32 new coronavirus cases Another five asymptomatic Covid-19 patients were reported compared with eight a day earlier.
Bill Gates’ investment firm bets on lab-produced breast milk Biomilq has just earned the backing of the world’s top investors, raising $3.5 million in Series A funding.