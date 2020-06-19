Armenia: Coronavirus cases grow by 459 in past 24 hours
June 19, 2020 - 10:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 459 to reach 19,157 on Friday, June 19 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 706 more people have recovered, 10 patients have died from Covid-19, while nine others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
91,943 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 8,266 people have recovered, 319 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 110 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
