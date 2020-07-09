Armenia coronavirus cases surpass 30,000, recoveries hit 18,000

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 526 to reach 30,346 on Thursday, July 9 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 573 more people have recovered, 14 patients have died from Covid-19, while six others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

129,166 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 18,000 people have recovered, 535 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 170 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.