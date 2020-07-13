Azerbaijani army shells Armenian village with grenade launchers

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azerbaijani military used 82-mm and 120-mm grenade launchers to shell a civilian settlement in Armenia on Monday, July 13, Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said in a Facebook post.

Seven 82-mm and three 120-mm shells landed in the Armenian border village of Chinari. One of the larger shells damaged a house, while the two others landed in the garden.

No casualties have been reported .

Azerbaijan launched two failed infiltration attempts on the border with Armenia whose troops immediately identified the saboteurs and thwarted them back to their positions on Sunday. On Monday morning, the Azerbaijani military resumed provocations and continued firing on Armenian positions. On the Armenian side, two police officers and three contract servicemen have sustained slight injuries, while Azerbaijan has reported at least four deaths.