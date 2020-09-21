Covid-19: Armenia reports 121 new infections in the past day
September 21, 2020 - 12:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 121 to reach 47,552 on Monday, September 21 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 29 more people have recovered, while six patient have died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.
A total of 265241 tests have been performed in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 42,637 people have recovered, 936 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 287 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
