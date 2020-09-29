Henrikh Mkhitaryan urges int'l intervention amid Karabakh violence
September 29, 2020 - 15:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has called on the international community to intervene in Azerbaijan's aggression against Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Armenia in order to avoid another genocide.
"Heavy military fights are still continuing against Nagorno Karabakh, many victims on both sides. The territory of the Republic of Armenia is being bombed too. The Azerbaijani attack which started on September 27 in the morning targeting civilian population is strongly condemnable," Mkhitaryan said on social media.
"An immediate end to this violence and crime against humanity is urgent and vital. Turkey must halt all support and enabling of this offensive, including the recruitment of foreign terrorist fighters to attack Armenians. I call on international community, on allies for an urgent intervention in order to avoid another genocide."
Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.
