Armenia Catholicos urges donations amid Karabakh violence

September 30, 2020 - 14:43 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II has urged Diaspora communities and Dioceses worldwide to donate to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

The fundraiser launched by the organization will help overcome the consequences of Azerbaijan's aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh.

His Holiness said he has instructed the spiritual leader of the Armed Forces, the diocesan leaders of the country and all church institutions to support the Armenian army and provide assistance to the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling position and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.

