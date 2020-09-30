Armenia refutes Azerbaijani clams of using Tochka-U missile system
September 30, 2020 - 18:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Defense Ministry on Wednesday, September 30 refuted Azerbaijani media publications alleging that the Armenian side has employed Tochka-U missile system on the Nagorno Karabakh line of contact.
Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan described the accusation as "an obvious lie".
At the same time, we warn that if the Azerbaijani side intends to use this disinformation to use a similar or larger caliber and long-range missile system under the pretext of a retaliatory strike, the response of the Armenian side will be instantaneous, strong and extremely destructive," Stepanyan said.
Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling position and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.
Top stories
The parliament on September 16 approved the proposal with 116 votes in favor and one against.
In Armenia, takeaway food and a pint of beer (around 0.6 liters) cost £4.18 and £1.00, respectively.
A source has published a photo if one of the downed UAVs which it said is most probably ThunderB drone.
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia shows footage of takeover of Azerbaijani position for the first time A video published by Armenia shows Azerbaijani soldiers fleeing after the strike of the Armenian forces.
Pashinyan briefs Rouhani on Turkey's involvement in Karabakh conflict The leader of the Islamic Republic expressed concern over the flare-up between Iran’s two neighboring states.
Russia "doesn't approve of Turkey's declaration of support for Azerbaijan" Peskov said that Moscow does not approve of Turkey's statements about political support for Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan bombs Karabakh town leaving three civilians dead Since the beginning of hostilities, eight civilians – seven in Karabakh and one in Armenia – have been killed.