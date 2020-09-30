Armenia refutes Azerbaijani clams of using Tochka-U missile system

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Defense Ministry on Wednesday, September 30 refuted Azerbaijani media publications alleging that the Armenian side has employed Tochka-U missile system on the Nagorno Karabakh line of contact.

Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan described the accusation as "an obvious lie".

At the same time, we warn that if the Azerbaijani side intends to use this disinformation to use a similar or larger caliber and long-range missile system under the pretext of a retaliatory strike, the response of the Armenian side will be instantaneous, strong and extremely destructive," Stepanyan said.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling position and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.