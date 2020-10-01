Armenia: Former military official charged with spying for Azerbaijan
October 1, 2020 - 12:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The National Security Service of Armenia has revealed a case of high treason by a high-ranking former military official, who has now been arrested.
The person in question faces imprisonment for 10-15 years, with or without confiscation of property, the NSS said.
According to official information, the former official regularly traveled to Georgia to hold meetings and numerous phone conversations with Azerbaijani intelligence officers in and outside the Azerbaijani embassy in Tbilisi. The person handed over or disclosed information containing state secrets, as well as carried out the tasks of the intelligence services of Azerbaijan to the detriment of the territorial integrity and the security of Armenia.
During all this time, the NSS says, the person tried to keep their identity and contact phone numbers with the intelligence services as secret as possible.
The person received specific tasks from the Azeri intelligence regarding obtaining information on Artsakh and Armenia's security, armed forces, armaments, or passing on information already available to them due to service.
Top stories
The parliament on September 16 approved the proposal with 116 votes in favor and one against.
Eight ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan – 95 shots overall – were registered on the border overnight.
In Armenia, takeaway food and a pint of beer (around 0.6 liters) cost £4.18 and £1.00, respectively.
A source has published a photo if one of the downed UAVs which it said is most probably ThunderB drone.
Partner news
Latest news
Azeri shelling leaves Armenian journalist wounded in the back Vardumyan was among the group journalists who came under Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements.
Karabakh shoots down three Azeri planes, two more helicopters The Armenian troops had earlier shot down another Azerbaijani helicopter which had fallen on Iranian soil.
Russian TV editor, int'l journalists come under Azerbaijani fire According to information provided by Dozhd, the journalist is safe and has now been taken to a shelter.
Stavridis: NATO intelligence showed Armenians would defeat Azerbaijanis in serious conflict U.S. Navy admiral and former supreme allied commander of NATO James Stavridis has penned an article.