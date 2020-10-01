Armenia: Former military official charged with spying for Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - The National Security Service of Armenia has revealed a case of high treason by a high-ranking former military official, who has now been arrested.

The person in question faces imprisonment for 10-15 years, with or without confiscation of property, the NSS said.

According to official information, the former official regularly traveled to Georgia to hold meetings and numerous phone conversations with Azerbaijani intelligence officers in and outside the Azerbaijani embassy in Tbilisi. The person handed over or disclosed information containing state secrets, as well as carried out the tasks of the intelligence services of Azerbaijan to the detriment of the territorial integrity and the security of Armenia.

During all this time, the NSS says, the person tried to keep their identity and contact phone numbers with the intelligence services as secret as possible.

The person received specific tasks from the Azeri intelligence regarding obtaining information on Artsakh and Armenia's security, armed forces, armaments, or passing on information already available to them due to service.