Two Le Monde journalists injured in Azerbaijan's bombing of Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - Two Le Monde reporters – both of them citizens of the France – have been injured in Azerbaijan's bombardment of Martuni, Nagorno-Karabakh.

They are now on their way to a hospital, the Armenian government revealed on Thursday, October 1.

Other journalists too have been working in the same area, the government said without elaborating.

It was reported later that a group of reporters from Armenia, Russia, Lebanon and other countries were working in the area when the Azerbaijani shelling began. A cameraman from Armenia TB has been injured.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling positions and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.