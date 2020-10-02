Karabakh army reports 54 more deaths, raising the toll to 157

Karabakh army reports 54 more deaths, raising the toll to 157
October 2, 2020 - 16:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh has reported 54 more deaths in fighting against Azerbaijan.

Since September 27 morning, when Azerbaijan launched a major assault against Karabakh, 157 Armenian soldiers, including at least two volunteers, have been killed.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. international and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.

