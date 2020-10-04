Defense Ministry declares Armenia is not firing on Azerbaijan
October 4, 2020 - 11:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Defense Ministry officially declares that Armenia is not firing on Azerbaijan from any kind of weapon, Spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said in a Facebook post on Sunday, October 4.
Also Sunday, Nagorno-Karabakh President's spokesman Vahram Poghosyan said that the Ganja airport in Azerbaijan is "no more".
Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
