Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijan using terrorist methods for ethnic cleansing

PanARMENIAN.Net - The war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) pursues a policy encouraging terrorist methods and aims to carry out ethnic cleansing, said Armenian Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan Monday, October 5.

"The international community has a big role to play here. They must take concrete actions. Toast speeches and calls are no longer enough," Tatoyan said warning against a humanitarian catastrophe.

The Ombudsman noted that since September 27 civilian settlements have been targeted with Smerch and LAR-160 rockets prohibited under international humanitarian law. He added that the Azerbaijani side is firing the weapons specifically on densely populated cities.

According to Tatoyan, the drones used by the Azeri military against Armenia and Artsakh are aimed inflicting devastation in civilian settlements.

Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.

Donations can be made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which has launched a fundraising campaign to support Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.