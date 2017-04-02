Investigative committee to start probe on violations in Zolakar community

PanARMENIAN.Net - Media reports suggesting that the head of Zolakar community (Gegharkuink province) forced the community members to vote were sent to Armenia’s investigative committee.

The Prosecutor General’s Office urgently submitted the media reports involving the head of Zolakar community as well as those suggesting the battery of a trustee and hindering an observer’s work to a relevant department of Armenia’s investigative committee instructing it to start a probe into the violations in accordance with articles 180-181 of the Criminal Code.

Polling stations opened across Armenia in parliamentary elections at 8:00am, set to last 12 hours.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.

