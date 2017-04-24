Armenian leadership commemorates Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd
April 24, 2017 - 14:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan visited Tsitsernakaberd memorial to pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide.
The Armenian leader laid flowers at the eternal flame, further proceeding to the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute to attend the exhibit dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Armenia’s independence, From Genocide to Restoration of Independence.
Accompanying the President on his visit were the Catholocos of All Armenians Karekin II, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, parliament speaker Galust Sahakyan, Constitutional Court president Gagik Harutyunyan, Defense Minister Vigen Sargyan and Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
