Armenian troops destroy more Azerbaijani military equipment (VIDEO)
September 29, 2020 - 10:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian armed forces continued destroying Azerbaijani bases and military equipment, as fighting along the Nagorno-Karabakh line of contact entered a third day on Tuesday, September 29.
Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan revealed that fighting with various intensity continues on the contact line.
Stepanyan added that a group of Azerbaijani armored vehicles attacking the Armenian posts have been destroyed early in the morning, promising to publish a video soon.
Below is footage from the ground, published by the Armenian military.
Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.
