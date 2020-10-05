Commissioner tells Armenian Diaspora to boost financial support for Karabakh
October 5, 2020 - 15:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan has urged Armenians living abroad to financially support for their homeland, as he said the Diaspora is the only ally of Armenia.
Speaking to American Armenians via a video conference, Sinanyan said the enthusiastic response of the Diaspora, their willingness to help is very encouraging, while also calling for more effort for a targeted assistance.
The Commissioner said folks leaving outside Armenia can help the country in several ways and called for financial support in particular.
He also urged the Diaspora to use their knowledge, presence and experience to influence public opinion on the ground
Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.
